O'Halloran to continue as New York manager 28 October 2017





New York and Sligo players battle for possession during their side's Connacht SFC preliminary round clash at Gaelic Park.

©INPHO/Andy Marlin. New York and Sligo players battle for possession during their side's Connacht SFC preliminary round clash at Gaelic Park.©INPHO/Andy Marlin.

Justin O’Halloran has been handed a two-year extension as New York football manager.

The Kill, Co. Cavan native was appointed as successor to Kerry’s Ian Galvin in late 2015 and almost guided the Exiles to a sensational Connacht SFC victory over Roscommon in 2016. The performance raised expectations for this year, but New York came up well short against Sligo.

New York will welcome Leitrim to Gaelic Park next May when they will once again attempt to secure that elusive first Connacht SFC win.