Curran to manage Donegal ladies 28 October 2017





Maxi Curran. INPHO Maxi Curran. INPHO

Maxi Curran will take charge of the Donegal ladies footballers for a second time in 2018.

Curran, who was previously in charge in 2003 and ’04 (Donegal won the All-Ireland junior title under his watch in 2003), will co-manage the team along with Damian Devaney. Since then, the Downings clubman has managed the Donegal U21s as well as a number of club teams in both Donegal and Tyrone.

He led St. Eunan’s to a county SFC success in 2014 and has been part of the Donegal senior football backroom team since 2010.