Joyce calls it a day 27 October 2017





Four-time Kilkenny All-Ireland winning hurler Kieran Joyce has announced his inter-county retirement.

The 30-year-old Rower-Insitioge clubman released a statement this afternoon confirming he was calling it a day after being part of Brian Cody's squad for the past seven years. The classy half back won All-Ireland medals in 2011 (as a sub), 2012, 2014 and 2015 as well as four Leinster SHC medals and three Allianz Leagues.

He also won All-Ireland U21HC medals in 2006 and '08, captained UL to Fitzgibbon Cup glory in 2011 and helped his club to an All-Ireland intermediate title in 2014.