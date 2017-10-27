Meath footballer set for Rugby League World Cup 27 October 2017





Casey Dunne in action for his club Duleek Bellewstown against Summerhill in this years Meath SFC at Pairc Tailteann.

A club footballer from Meath is part of the Ireland squad that will kick off their Rugby League World Cup campaign in Australia this weekend.

Casey Dunne from Duleek is hoping to see action in Ireland's opening game against Italy in Cairns in the early hours of Sunday morning. They will also have games against Papua New Guinea and Wales.

Casey won intermediate and junior championship medals with Duleek/Bellewstown and also played Rugby Union with Ashbourne. He only took up Rugby League in 2010, the same year as he represented Meath in the Leinster JFC.