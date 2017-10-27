Cian Hanley released by Brisbane 27 October 2017





Cian Hanley could be on his way back to Mayo after being let go by the Brisbane Lions.

The 21-year-old from Ballaghaderreen joined his older brother Pearce at the AFL club shortly after captaining Mayo to a Connacht MFC title in 2014, but a cruciate ligament injury sustained in 2015 hampered his progress and now the Lions have decided not to offer him a new contract.

Hanley has been released along with Michael Close, Claye Beams, Reuben William and Matthew Hammelmann.

“We are grateful for Michael, Claye, Reuben, Matthew and Cian’s contribution during their tenures with the Lions,” Lions List Manager Dom Ambrogio said.

“This time of year is always difficult, especially letting five good people go. We wish them the best in their AFL careers and hope they have another opportunity soon.”

Cian and Pearce - who is now on the books of the Gold Coast - returned home to Mayo last March to spend time with their youngest brother Tommy before he tragically lost his battle with cancer.