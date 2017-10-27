Watch: familiar faces feature in video to launch new Kerry jersey 27 October 2017





Kerry fans get a first glimpse of the county's new jersey in this spine-tingling video to mark its launch.

The video shows legendary Kerry manager Mick O'Dwyer handing the number two jersey to Padraig Óg Ó Sé, son of the late, great Paidi, before he runs out onto the field.

Former Kerry footballer-turned-fashionista Paul Galvin, who has had an input into the jersey's design, described it as "inclusive, rich in storytelling and strong in identity."

He added: "Inspired by the iconic 1985 Kerry jersey, the deep green and gold base with white trims was essential to re-connecting with Kerry’s identity while also helping to implement part of the County Board’s vision for the future in addressing the issue of number visibility for supporters. The rich color base and re-positioning of the number upwards provides greater definition and visibility of the numbers on the back. The slightly longer sleeves offer points of difference and style.

"We hope that past players will recognise the new jersey as a symbol of respect, that current players will wear it as a symbol of pride and identity and that future players will want to wear it.

It was an honour to work on it”

The new shirt was modelled this morning by current inter-county stars, including James O'Donoghue and Paul Murphy.