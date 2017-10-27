Meyler on the glory trail again 27 October 2017





Tyrone's Conor Meyler in action with Mayo's Tom Parsons

©INPHO Tyrone's Conor Meyler in action with Mayo's Tom Parsons©INPHO

Having already pocketed Sigerson Cup, Ulster and Tyrone SFC medals this year, Conor Meyler now has his sights set on achieving further glory in the Ulster club SFC.

The St. Mary's Sigerson Cup winning captain is part of the Omagh St. Enda's team that will attempt to dethrone Slaughtneil in Celtic Park tomorrow night.

"While that St Mary's triumph in the Sigerson Cup was extra-special for those lucky enough to have been involved, it was satisfying too to see Tyrone win the Ulster title and St Enda's get their hands on the county title again," he told the Belfast Telegraph.

"If you had told me at the start of the year that all of this would have unfurled, I would have found it difficult to believe yet here we are hoping to reach the Ulster club semi-finals. To do that we have to beat a Slaughtneil side that has been setting the template for the rest of us."