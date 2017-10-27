2014 final defeat still stings for Grugan 27 October 2017





Omagh St. Enda's Conan Grugan in action against Carrickmore.

Omagh’s Conan Grugan says the Tyone champions are determined to make their mark in the Ulster club SFC against holders Slaughtneil in tomorrow night.

The two teams last met in the 2014 provincial decider, when an injury-time point earned Slaughtneil the title, and Grugan admits that that defeat is fresh in their minds heading into the clash at Celtic Park (throw-in 7pm).

“I played in that final three years ago, they got a point in added time to win and there’s definitely a feeling that Omagh left that title behind us in 2014,” he is quoted saying by the Ulster Herald.

“We believed after that that we would be able to get back the following year after. Now it’s three years on and the chance to get back is only coming around.

“Slaughtneil have been the benchmark in Ulster club football during the past three years since that result. We’ll definitely have a lot of work to do to try and beat them in the quarter-final. Their results in the past couple of years have shown that they’re one of the best teams in Ireland.”

He continued: “The experience of 2014 gave us a taste of what Ulster club football was like and that last couple of seasons have shown that those opportunities don’t come around every year. It’s going to be a case of trying to make the most of this chance.”