Defensive approach won't work against Dubs, says McManus

Conor McManus is convinced the only way to beat Dublin is to attack them.

The Ireland International Rules vice-captain has been of that opinion since Monaghan succumbed to a 0-12 to 1-19 defeat to Jim Gavin's all-conquering side in last August's All-Ireland SFC quarter-final, despite deploying ultra-defensive tactics.

"If you go out and play man-to-man and play them toe-to-toe, who knows where it's going to take you?" he said.

"When you look at how we played against them, they're so comfortable in that environment. I don't believe you can beat Dublin playing a defensive system."

The Clontibret sharpshooter believes it's harder for Ulster sides to adjust to playing the Dubs.

"In order to be competitive in Ulster football, you kind of have to adopt a defensive approach," he continued.

"Then when you come out of Ulster, the thing opens up a little. There's going to be a wee bit of cat and mouse about how you approach things, so I don't think that the defensive thing will disappear altogether.

"But I imagine that there will be a shift towards a more attacking mindset and trying to keep more men up the field."