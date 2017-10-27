Williamstown cleared in eligibility row 27 October 2017





The Galway intermediate football championship has been plunged into controversy. The Galway intermediate football championship has been plunged into controversy.

The Galway IFC final could be fixed for Bank Holiday Monday after it was reported that Williamstown have escaped sanction following their recent semi-final replay win over Oileáin Árann.

There were fears that the championship could be delayed after Oileáin Árann objected to the eligibility of one of the Williamstown players, who is alleged to have played in the US this summer. However, the Galway CCC has cleared the player in question, leaving Williamstown free to concentrate on their county final against Claregalway - unless Oileáin Árann decide to take their objection to the Connacht Council.

If there is a further objection, it would leave Galway facing the prospect of not having a representative in the Connacht club IFC on Sunday week.