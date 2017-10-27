Deely glad to avoid Connacht's big guns 27 October 2017





London manager Ciaran Deely.

London senior football manager Ciaran Deely says his team will be happy to have avoided the likes of Mayo and Galway in next year’s Connacht championship opener.

The Exiles were drawn at home to Sligo at the provincial quarter-final stage and Deely, who will move into his third season in charge in 2018, is hopeful that his team will have a couple of wins under their belts in the National League in the build-up to the Yeats men’s visit.

“We were glad to avoid Mayo or Galway and even Roscommon who had an excellent championship,” Deely told The Irish Post.

“Sligo are a good side and it will be a difficult challenge but playing at home is a great boost for us and hopefully we’ll have a big crowd out that day and for all our league matches.

“Our priority now is to have a good league campaign.”

He added: “We have unfinished business this year after leaving some games behind us last season. The missing ingredient is to start winning more games. The team has become competitive and consistent in their performances but the next step now is to pick up some wins."