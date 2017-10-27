'The hurls have already been sent to Lebanon' 27 October 2017





Kilkenny's Paul Murphy.

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy. Kilkenny's Paul Murphy.©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

Paul Murphy is hopeful that his six-month tour of duty with the Irish Army in Lebanon won't rule him out of Kilkenny's 2018 championship campaign.

Murphy and his Kilkenny team-mate Colin Fennelly will miss the Allianz League, but intend making use of the training facilities that will be available to them in anticipation of being part of Brian Cody's championship plans.

"It's tough being away for the league and the likes of that, but different jobs have different requirements, and we are not professionals at the end of the day in terms of the sport," the All Star defender told the Irish Examiner ahead of his departure next month.

"Myself and Colin Fennelly are here, and Ian Corbett, who plays football for Limerick, is here as well, so it's an opportunity for us I suppose to go out and do our own training. The hurls have already been sent (to Lebanon), so we're covered from that point of view.

"There are great facilities out there, so we'll get a chance to train. It'll just be tough being away from the team, and knowing there is a fella that could be possibly wearing your jersey at the start of the year."