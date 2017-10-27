Evans keen to recreate Aughrim 'fortress' 27 October 2017





John Evans during his days as Meath trainer

John Evans says making Aughrim a fortress again for Wicklow’s footballers will be one of his chief objectives in his first season in charge of the Garden County.

In past years Joule Park was seen a venue in which opposing teams would travel to with apprehension and Evans says he’s keen for his new charges to rediscover that home form in 2018.

“Wicklow only won on game last year and that was against London. I think the big thing here that I’m concentrating on is building a team that we can rely on,” the Kerry native is quoted saying by the Wicklow People newspaper.

“We need to build a stronger team than we’ve had and we need to put structures in place. If we can put the building blocks in place with the right players and the right commitment, we can then start looking at things like promotion but we need baby steps first.

“We need to build a team that can create a fortress in Aughrim. We need to get a few warriors that can get experience into these young players that we bring in and instil some pride in them. I’ve no doubt that they’ll bring the passion themselves to it and we need to try to make Aughrim our fortress and our place where we can hold our own against any team in the country.”