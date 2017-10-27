Jones braced for 'massive test' 27 October 2017





Derrygonnelly's Ryan Jones is refusing to underestimate Armagh Harps ahead of tomorrow night's Ulster club SFC quarter-final in Brewster Park.

Whereas Derrygonnelly are embarking on their third successive provincial campaign, it will be a new experience for their Armagh counterparts who recently ended a 26-year wait for county honours.

“They are the best team in Armagh or they wouldn’t have won the championship so I would say it’s going to be a massive test for us,” the Fermanagh star said in the Irish News.

“You can talk about Slaughtneil, but Armagh Harps are going to be just as difficult for us when you look at the players Armagh Harps have in their squad. The Armagh championship would be a lot more competitive than Fermanagh – without a doubt – so they have been exposed to games like that where they’re playing Maghery or Cullyhanna or Ballymacnab and these teams.

“Any of those teams would be a serious force in Fermanagh football so they’ll definitely be a massive task for us and our boys realise that.”