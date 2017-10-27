Na Piarsaigh dealt Dowling blow

27 October 2017

Na Piarsaigh's Munster club SHC hopes have been dealt a severe blow with the news that Shane Dowling will be out of action until the New Year.

According to the Limerick Leader website, the 2014 All Star is facing up to three months on the sidelines after picking up a knee injury during the city side's county final victory over Kilmallock on October 15. He has already undergone minor surgery to repair the damage, but will miss Na Piarsaigh's bid to maintain their remarkable record of having won a provincial title in each of the years they have entered it.

The sharpshooter should be back in time for the start of Limerick's Allianz League campaign at the end of January.




