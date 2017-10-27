'They are quality, Tyrone champions always are' 27 October 2017





Slaughtneil's Chrissy McKaigue.

Chrissy McKaigue says Slaughtneil will have to be at the top of their game if they are to see off Omagh tomorrow night.

The Derry champions will look to keep on track with their Ulster club SFC title defence when they welcome their Tyrone counterparts to Celtic Park (throw-in 7pm) and with his teams nursing a couple of injury concerns, McKaigue says they will need to match their opponents’ energy throughout the hour.

“I think the first Derry senior football game was maybe the second weekend in August, and since then we have had one weekend off. It’s been a fairly gruelling schedule,” McKaigue told the Derry Journal.

“Six days isn’t an awful lot in my opinion, but we will just go and follow the same template as we always do. We are fortunate enough to have that experience.

“Omagh will bring a lot of energy and a lot of football to the table. They are quality, Tyrone champions always are. They are always very hard to beat.”