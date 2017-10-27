Harps in unchartered territory 27 October 2017





The Armagh Harps players celebrate after winning the Armagh SFC title.

Armagh Harps manager John Toner admits his team are heading into the unknown this weekend.

Having ended a 26-year wait for Armagh SFC honours, the Harps now turn their attention to the Ulster club SFC and a meeting with their Fermanagh counterparts and namesakes Derrygonnelly tomorrow.

"It will be a different style, it's obviously a high level of football," Toner said in the Irish News.

"Within Armagh, you know the teams, you know them individually, you know the players inside out, but we'll have to do some research on Derrygonnelly.

"We don't know much about Derrygonnelly, but we do know they have won three-in-a-row in Fermanagh, and to win three-in-a-row in any county is a big achievement, so they're obviously a good team.

"They seem to be a big physical team, but outside that, we don't really know much about them. It's somewhere we haven't been before, so we'll go out and give it a lash because we have nothing to lose."