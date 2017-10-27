Banner expected to suffer further losses 27 October 2017





Clare's Aaron Cunningham and Ian O'Regan of Waterford.

The Clare hurlers could be hit with further defections ahead of the 2018 campaign.

Brendan Bugler, Colin Ryan, Pat Donnellan and Darach Honan have all announced their inter-county retirements in recent weeks and there is speculation that three more key players will be unavailable next season.

According to the Irish Independent, Aaron Cunningham - who scored both of the Banner County's goal in their All-Ireland SHC quarter-final defeat to Tipperary this summer - is expected to spend the year in Australia, while Colm Galvin may also be travelling in 2018. The midfielder missed most of the 2015 campaign when he was in the US.

Full back Cian Dillon is also rumoured to be heading overseas in the early part of next year.