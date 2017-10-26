'It wasn't trying to let any state secrets out of Roscommon' 26 October 2017





Roscommon's Enda Smith celebrates after beating Sligo.

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy. Roscommon's Enda Smith celebrates after beating Sligo.©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

Roscommon star Enda Smith says there were no “state secrets” revealed from the camp in the recent mini documentary which aired last week.

Kevin McStay’s team’s championship journey was followed by AIB this past summer, when they collected the Connacht SFC title before exiting at the All-Ireland quarter-final stage to Mayo (after a replay), and Smith says there was no issue with letting the filming crew through the dressing room door.

“When they came in you are kind of wondering what is going on. There was a camera there, but as it went on every week and every session they became like one of the backroom team,” he is quoted saying by the Irish Daily Star.

“It was something normal. It didn’t bother you. It wasn’t a massive 15-inch camera. It was a small handheld one, and it wasn’t a difference of us winning a Connacht final or losing a quarter-final.

“It is nice for memories, for the players to look back on, especially the Connacht final. It is a nice memory to look back on and then for supporters to get a sense of what goes on.

“It wasn’t trying to let any state secrets out of Roscommon or anything like that. It seems to have gone down well and it is great for GAA fans in general.”