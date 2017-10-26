Croke Park to host national Youth Form on Saturday 26 October 2017





More than 500 young players will travel from all over Ireland to Croke Park to discuss and learn about Player Welfare issues.

This Saturday, 28th October, more than 500 young players will travel from the four corners of Ireland to Croke Park in order to participate in the 2017 #GAAyouth Forum in partnership with Sky Sports.

The young male and female players, aged 12-21, were selected on foot of an online process, which had more than 900 applicants.

This year, Sky Sports has also come on board as partner for the #GAAyouth Forum, one of the three GAA grassroots initiatives that the broadcaster will support over the next 5 years.

Aogán Ó Fearghail, Uachtarán CLG, who will officially open the event, notes that this represents a new record in terms of attendance:

“I am delighted that the #GAAyouth Forum is now the largest annual off-field event for young players in Ireland. In fact, the GAA is the only sporting organisation in the world to hold a Forum of this size for young players. I believe that this reflects the deep commitment by the Association to support and assist its young members to achieve their full potential both as players and people. I hope that this Forum goes some way to showing you how much young players are valued and respected by the GAA.”

The purpose of the #GAAyouth Forum is to educate and empower young people around Player Welfare issues that are important to them. The Forum promises to be fun and informative with a mix of interactive exhibitions, workshops, high profile speakers and a Q&A session.

Young players will start the day by participating in the interactive demos at the Exhibition Village where they will learn about everything from preparing healthy smoothies to hurley care and repair! In addition to taking photos with the Liam MacCarthy and Sam Maguire they will also get the opportunity to meet and greet some stars of our games including Sky Sports mentors – Brendan Maher, Cora Staunton and Paul Geaney.

The delegates will have the opportunity to attend a number of different workshops throughout the day where speakers including Sharon Courtney, Cathal Cregg, Andy Moran, Podge Collins, Orlagh Farmer, David Herity, Mick Bohan, Ciarán Kilkenny and Juliet

Murphy will address a range of issues from Food as Fuel, Understanding your Fitness to Becoming a Coach as well as Injury Prevention & Recovery.

The Forum will conclude with a Q&A Panel with the Sky Sports mentors hosted by Damian Lawlor. The panel will discuss a range of different issues of interest to young players including: managing a good balance between study, work and GAA; communicating effectively with adult coaches; the highs and lows of a sporting career and how the Sky Sports mentors prepare themselves on the day of a game.

The #GAAyouth Forum in partnership with Sky Sports is organised by the National Youth Committee in partnership with An Cumann Camógaíochta, the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA), GAA Handball and Sky Sports. For further information on the activities of the National Youth Committee check out www.gaa.ie/youth-zone.