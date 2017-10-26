Past still motivates Sherlock
Jason Sherlock is part of the Dublin senior football back room team.
Former Dublin All-Ireland winner Jason Sherlock viewed his career as a failure after first retiring from football.
Sherlock, who is currently a member of Jim Gavin’s backroom team, won seven Leinster SFC crowns along with a Celtic Cross in 1995 during his playing career with the Dubs, but says it’s the titles that he missed out on as a player that fuel him as a coach.
“When I finished playing initially I saw my career as a failure because I lost a lot more big games than I won and that was tough to deal with,” Sherlock said, at the launch of the Leinster GAA and GPA Coaching Pathway for inter-county players, an initiative to encourage former players to get involved in coaching.
“But once I got the reflection and perspective, I could say ‘right, I mightn’t have got the trophies I wanted to win but I developed my character, my resilience, and I never gave up. I developed innovation and creativity.
“I always came back and I always believed until the day I retired that I was getting better as a footballer so I always applied that in my head. I look back now and see that they are the traits that will fuel and motivate me as a coach.”