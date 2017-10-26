McCarthy hails Small as 'top class' 26 October 2017





Ballymun Kickhams' Paddy Small with Cillian O'Shea and Andrew McGowan (Kilmacud Crokes) Ballymun Kickhams' Paddy Small with Cillian O'Shea and Andrew McGowan (Kilmacud Crokes)

James McCarthy says “it’s only a matter of time” before Ballymun Kickhams club mate Paddy Small is in with the Dublin senior football panel.

The pair are currently hearing up for their club’s for Monday’s senior championship final against St Vincent’s and ahead of the decider McCarthy believes that Small – brother of Dubs defender John – has proved his “worth a shout” with the All-Ireland champions.

“He hasn't been in there (with the Dublin seniors) yet but, to be honest, it's only a matter of time really," McCarthy told the AIB GAA blog.

"He's brilliant, he really is. Top class. He's seen John going so well in the last couple of years and Paddy probably wants a bit of that himself.

"He's only 19, he has years ahead of him. He's very keen and hopefully he's shown enough to prove he's worth a shout."

On Monday’s final at Parnell Park, he added: "Both teams like to have a go and I don't think it will be blanket defences or anything like that. It would be tough and tight. But man-to-man football a lot of the time and that should be interesting.

"Hopefully we can push on. St Vincent's are in, what, five finals in a row now? They'll be a hard team to dislodge."