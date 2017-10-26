Kilcar 'keeper confident of upsetting Scotstown 26 October 2017





Kilcar captain Patrick McBrearty lifts the Dr Maguire Cup.

<p>Kilcar goalkeeper Eamonn McGinley says the Donegal champions possess the same amount of talent as the other teams left in the Ulster club senior football championship.</p> <p>Backboned by the McHugh and McBrearty brothers, Kilcar head into Sunday’s Ulster club SFC quarter-final against Scotstown in Clones as 6/4 outsiders and McGinley is confident they’ll rise to the challenge. </p> <p>“We’re going to take this as serious as anyone that’s in the championship. We have the same quality of players as all of those teams,” McGinley told The Irish News.</p> <p>“We have the three McHughs, the McBreartys, my own brother Ciaran, who has spent time with the county set-up.</p> <p>“We have some serious players, and we’ll take it every bit as serious as any of the other teams up there.”</p> <p>On the Monaghan champions, he added: “They have some serious talent in that team. I think Conor McCarthy scored 1-8 in the final, that’s some serious firepower there alone. And Rory Beggan, what he brings to the game as well, not just an excellent goalkeeper, but a man than kick from 50, 60 metres out, so that’s something we’re going to have to watch out for as well, as regards our discipline, our tackling.”</p>