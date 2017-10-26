Kilcar 'keeper confident of upsetting Scotstown

26 October 2017

Kilcar captain Patrick McBrearty lifts the Dr Maguire Cup.
©INPHO/Lorcan Doherty.
&lt;p&gt;Kilcar goalkeeper Eamonn McGinley says the Donegal champions possess the same amount of talent as the other teams left in the Ulster club senior football championship.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;Backboned by the McHugh and McBrearty brothers, Kilcar head into Sunday&amp;rsquo;s Ulster club SFC quarter-final against Scotstown in Clones as 6/4 outsiders and McGinley is confident they&amp;rsquo;ll rise to the challenge. &amp;nbsp;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;ldquo;We&amp;rsquo;re going to take this as serious as anyone that&amp;rsquo;s in the championship. We have the same quality of players as all of those teams,&amp;rdquo; McGinley told The Irish News.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;ldquo;We have the three McHughs, the McBreartys, my own brother Ciaran, who has spent time with the county set-up.&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;&amp;ldquo;We have some serious players, and we&amp;rsquo;ll take it every bit as serious as any of the other teams up there.&amp;rdquo;&lt;/p&gt; &lt;p&gt;On the Monaghan champions, he added: &amp;ldquo;They have some serious talent in that team. I think Conor McCarthy scored 1-8 in the final, that&amp;rsquo;s some serious firepower there alone. And Rory Beggan, what he brings to the game as well, not just an excellent goalkeeper, but a man than kick from 50, 60 metres out, so that&amp;rsquo;s something we&amp;rsquo;re going to have to watch out for as well, as regards our discipline, our tackling.&amp;rdquo;&lt;/p&gt;


