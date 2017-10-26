Kilcar 'keeper confident of upsetting Scotstown
26 October 2017
Kilcar captain Patrick McBrearty lifts the Dr Maguire Cup.
©INPHO/Lorcan Doherty.
<p>Kilcar goalkeeper Eamonn McGinley says the Donegal champions possess the same amount of talent as the other teams left in the Ulster club senior football championship.</p>
<p>Backboned by the McHugh and McBrearty brothers, Kilcar head into Sunday&rsquo;s Ulster club SFC quarter-final against Scotstown in Clones as 6/4 outsiders and McGinley is confident they&rsquo;ll rise to the challenge. &nbsp;</p>
<p>&ldquo;We&rsquo;re going to take this as serious as anyone that&rsquo;s in the championship. We have the same quality of players as all of those teams,&rdquo; McGinley told The Irish News.</p>
<p>&ldquo;We have the three McHughs, the McBreartys, my own brother Ciaran, who has spent time with the county set-up.</p>
<p>&ldquo;We have some serious players, and we&rsquo;ll take it every bit as serious as any of the other teams up there.&rdquo;</p>
<p>On the Monaghan champions, he added: &ldquo;They have some serious talent in that team. I think Conor McCarthy scored 1-8 in the final, that&rsquo;s some serious firepower there alone. And Rory Beggan, what he brings to the game as well, not just an excellent goalkeeper, but a man than kick from 50, 60 metres out, so that&rsquo;s something we&rsquo;re going to have to watch out for as well, as regards our discipline, our tackling.&rdquo;</p>