'I thought it worked' - O'Shea on full-back role

Kerry's Kieran Donaghy and Aidan O'Shea of Mayo.

Kerry's Kieran Donaghy and Aidan O'Shea of Mayo.

Mayo star Aidan O’Shea felt that the team achieved their objective after stationing him at full-back to guard Kieran Donaghy in this year’s All-Ireland SFC semi-final.

Manager Stephen Rochford, who last night received a two-year extension until 2020, moved O’Shea back from centre-field to nullify the Kingdom’s target man and, after defeating the Munster champions in a replay, the big Breaffy man is of the opinion that the move was a success.

“I thought for us, both days, it worked in terms of what our objective was out of it,” he told the Irish Mirror. “We conceded two bad goals, nothing to do with me playing full-back, the first day. You take them out and we win the game comfortably. And we took them out the second day and we won comfortably.

“We were very comfortable with it the first day. I know people thought it didn’t work but we were comfortable with how it worked, that the objective worked, and the second day the same thing happened. So we were quite happy with it.”

He added: “I wouldn’t enjoy being a defender in general. I enjoyed the challenge, I enjoyed that to a certain extent. Obviously if they gave me a choice where you want to play, full-back or centre-forward or midfield, everybody knows where I’m going to play.

“But the challenge that Stephen Rochford asked me to do was there and I said, ‘yeah, why not?’ I could see exactly why he wanted to do it and I went along with it and I think it worked. So why not?”