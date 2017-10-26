Patience will be key to Irish success, says McManus 26 October 2017





Monaghan's Conor McManus scores a point.

Monaghan star Conor McManus says patient play will be crucial to Ireland’s hopes if they are to beat Australia in next month’s International Rules series.

Ireland boss Joe Kernan has today finalised his 23-man squad for the series and it shows 14 players that have no previous experience of playing International Rules.

“Our game is all about pace and trying to go forward,” joint-captain McManus told GAA.ie. “You don’t always to have to do the first thing that comes into your head. Slow it down, take your time.

“Once you get a mark you have time to play with. Take a few steps back, take a look up. If there’s something on great, if there’s nothing on, keep the ball.

“Our tendency in the past has been to deliver 60 or 70-yard passes into the full-forward line which isn’t going to stick against the Australians.

“It’s just keeping possession and trying to work the ball upfield to get as many three-pointers as we can. If we can keep the scoreboard ticking with three-pointers, we’ll be hard to stop.

“Obviously it would be great if we could get a few six-pointers but if we can got five or six three-pointers a quarter, I reckon that would be a tally that would take a bit of beating."