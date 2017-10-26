Kilkenny board to launch investigation into club's 'private event' 26 October 2017





A Kilkenny GAA club at the centre of a lewd photo scandal have said that the images captured were taken at “a private event”.

St Patrick’s in Ballyragget won the county intermediate hurling championship after defeating Graigue-Ballycallan by 1-19 to 2-10 at Nowlan Park on Sunday to help banish their ghosts of three final defeats in recent years.

Pictures and video footage a numbers of the club’s players celebrating posing with strippers (along with the cup) went viral yesterday, with one photograph showing one of the girls performing a sexual act on a player.

The club has since issued a statement to local radio station.

“St Patrick’s club wishes to state the photographs were taken at a private event," said secretary John Glennon.

"The club will co-operate fully into any investigation into the matter.”

Kilkenny county board chairman Ned Quinn has since confirmed to the Irish Independent that the committee will be launching an investigation into the incident tonight (Thursday).