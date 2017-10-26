Ireland add Grimley and Powter for International Rules series 26 October 2017





Ireland manager Joe Kernan has added Cork's Sean Powter and Armagh's Niall Grimley to his final squad for next month’s International Rules series.

The pair made the cut after impressing in last night's final trial match in Croke Park.

The finalised 23-man squad now reads as follows:

Niall Morgan (Edendork, Tyrone)

Chris Barrett (Belmullet, Mayo)

Gary Brennan (Clondegad, Clare)

Eoin Cadogan (Douglas, Cork)

Killian Clarke (Shercock, Cavan)

Peter Crowley (Laune Rangers, Kerry)

Kevin Feely (Athy, Kildare)

Niall Grimley (Madden Raparees, Armagh)

Paul Geaney (Dingle, Kerry)

Pearce Hanley (Gold Coast/Ballaghadereen, Mayo)

Brendan Harrison (Aghamore, Mayo)

Conor Mc Manus (Clontibret, Monaghan)

Michael Murphy (Glenswilly, Donegal)

Niall Murphy (Coolera/Strandhill, Sligo)

Paul Murphy (Rathmore, Kerry)

Karl O'Connell (Tyholland, Monaghan)

Aidan O'Shea (Breaffy, Mayo)

Niall Sludden (Dromore, Tyrone)

Enda Smith (Boyle, Roscommon)

Conor Sweeney (Ballyporeen, Tipperary)

Zach Tuohy (Geelong/Portlaoise, Laois)

Shane Walsh (Kilkerrin/Clonberne, Galway)

Sean Powter (Douglas, Cork)