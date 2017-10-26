Slaughtneil star injured in assault 26 October 2017





Slaughtneil's Conor McAllister Slaughtneil's Conor McAllister

Slaughtneil’s Conor McAllister will miss Saturday’s Ulster club SFC quarter-final against Omagh after sustaining facial injuries in an alleged assault.

BBC Northern Ireland reports that McMcAllister, who lined-out at centre field in his club’s Ulster senior hurling final victory over Ballygalget last Sunday, was assaulted in Belfast on Tuesday.

He was treated in hospital for his injuries but has since been released.

"He won't be able to play for the footballers this weekend," a club spokesman said. "We still don't have all the details of what happened but the incident took place during the day (on Tuesday)."

McMcAllister scored a point in Slaughtneil’s successful Ulster club SHC title defence last Sunday and has made regular appearances for the club’s footballers off the bench this season.