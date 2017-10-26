'It was practically impossible for them to commit' 26 October 2017





Ireland manager Joe Kernan and Jack McCaffrey celebrate.

Ireland manager Joe Kernan and Jack McCaffrey celebrate.

Ireland manager Joe Kernan insists there won’t be lack of edge in his International Rules side despite not having named any Dublin players in his squad.

The former All-Ireland winning manager revealed that 10 players from the capital were asked into the panel but turned down the invitation mostly due to injuries and club and work commitments.

Kernan feels that their absence won’t take away from next month’s series.

“The sacrifices those (Dublin) boys have made over this last three years, the time they took off work – one or two had to take time off to deal with injuries – and now they had their clubs, it was practically impossible for them to commit,” the Armagh man told The Irish News.

“So while it’s disappointing, they’re also going away on a holiday in January. People have to earn a living and employers can only take so much. Obviously you’d love to have them but the quality of players we have and hopefully we’ll show that when we go out; every Irish team always puts a big effort in.

“We’ve Michael Murphy that didn’t play the last time and has been injured for a while. He’s like a child in a toy shop at the moment.

“Are you saying Michael Murphy doesn’t have the edge? Aidan doesn’t have the edge? (Chris) Barrett? Zach Tuohy?

“Killian Clarke’s in there at corner-back. Brendan Harrison’s the best defender I’ve seen. Peter Crowley – no edge on him? We have all those boys.

“It’d be great to have more, but we don’t. We’re happy with what we have and we’re looking forward to it. The players are certainly looking forward to it.”