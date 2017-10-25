Two-year extension for Rochford

25 October 2017

Mayo manager Stephen Rochford.
©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.

Stephen Rochford will remain in charge of the Mayo senior footballers until 2020 after being granted a two-year extension. 

It was revealed by the county board tonight that the Crossmolina man has been ratified to a further two-years at the helm following a meeting at MacHale Park. Rochford, who has oversaw his native county the past two seasons, guiding them to back-to-back All-Irelands, has one-year left in his current term but the new deal will see him stay on as manager until 2020 at least while his backroom team is set to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Kiltimagh clubman Tomas Morley has been named as the county's new U17 football manager for 2018.

 

 

 




Most Read Stories

Kernan unveils provisional Irish International Rules squad

Holiday fund stalling Waterford management reappointment

Don't be duped by fake Sam Maguire and Liam MacCarthy Cups

Twitter reacts to Irish squad announcement

22 books announced for the 2017 eir Sport Sports Book of the Year

Honan hangs up the hurl at county level


Android app on Google Play