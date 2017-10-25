Two-year extension for Rochford 25 October 2017





Mayo manager Stephen Rochford.

©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan. Mayo manager Stephen Rochford.©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.

Stephen Rochford will remain in charge of the Mayo senior footballers until 2020 after being granted a two-year extension.

It was revealed by the county board tonight that the Crossmolina man has been ratified to a further two-years at the helm following a meeting at MacHale Park. Rochford, who has oversaw his native county the past two seasons, guiding them to back-to-back All-Irelands, has one-year left in his current term but the new deal will see him stay on as manager until 2020 at least while his backroom team is set to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Kiltimagh clubman Tomas Morley has been named as the county's new U17 football manager for 2018.