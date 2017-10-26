Your guide to this weekend's club fixtures - a host of county final and provincial action 26 October 2017





Slaughtneil and Omagh are no strangers to each other having met in the Ulster club SFC final in 2014.

The number of county finals might be less than in previous weekends, but there's still a host of action over the Bank Holiday break with games across the various provincial club championships.

Last weekend saw fourteen county finals between football and hurling - there's half as many this time around with five football finals and two hurling deciders.

Monday night sees the Dublin football final as St Vincent's defend their crown against Ballymun Kickhams while on Saturday the capital hosts its hurling decider which pits All-Ireland champions Cuala versus Kilmacud Crokes for the second year running.

Kilmurry-Ibrickane (Clare), Simonstown (Meath) and St Loman's (Westmeath) look to retain their respective county titles as St Martin's eye a famous Wexford SHC-SFC double after dethroning Oulart-The Ballagh in hurling.

Elsewhere on Sunday, city rivals Dicksboro and James Stephens contest the Kilkenny SHC final which will be broadcast live on TG4.

The Leinster and Munster club football championships begin on Sunday with three first round ties in the east and the standout one is a midlands derby between Rhode and Portlaoise.

Meanwhile, the champions of the past two years meet in Munster as Clonmel Commercials welcome All-Ireland kingpins Dr Crokes to the Sportsfield.

In Ulster, all four provincial club quarter-finals take place across Saturday and Sunday and the meeting of holders Slaughtneil and Tyrone winners Omagh - a repeat of the 2014 decider - looks the pick of them.

The other last four ties up north are Derrygonnelly versus Armagh Harps, Cavan Gaels versus Lamh Dhearg and the Monaghan-Donegal clash of Scotstown v Kilcar.

Finally, two side's fresh from winning a four-in-a-row of county titles, Ballygunner and Thurles Sarsfields renew their rivalry in the Munster club SHC.

Saturday 28 October

Football

Ulster club SFC quarter-finals

Slaughtneil (Derry) v Omagh (Tyrone), Celtic Park, 7pm

Derrygonnelly (Fermanagh) v Armagh Harps (Armagh), Brewster Park, 7pm

Leinster club IFC first round

Hollywood (Wicklow) v Emo (Laois), Hollywood, 1pm

Ulster club IFC quarter-final

Newbridge (Derry) v Belcoo (Fermanagh), Celtic Park, 5.15pm

Leinster club JFC quarter-final

Erin Rovers (Offaly) v Ballymore Eustace (Kildare), Pullough, 2pm

Ulster club JFC quarter-final

Naomh Colmcille (Donegal) v Ballymachugh (Cavan), Ballybofey, 7pm



Hurling

Dublin SHC final

Cuala v Kilmacud Crokes, Parnell Park, 3.30pm

Leinster club JHC quarter-finals

Erin's Isle (Dublin) v Trumera (Laois), O'Toole Park, 2pm

Navan O'Mahonys (Meath) v John Lockes (Kilkenny), Paddy O'Brien Park, 2pm

Munster club JHC quarter-final

Ballybacon Grange (Tipperary) v Kenmare (Kerry), Ardfinnan, 2pm

Sunday 29 October

Football

Leinster club SFC first round

Newtown Blues (Louth) v Rathnew (Wicklow), Gaelic Grounds, 2pm

Mullinalaghta (Longford) v Eire Og (Carlow), Glennon Bros Pearse Park, 2pm

Rhode (Offaly) v Portlaoise (Laois), O'Connor Park, 2.30pm

Munster club SFC quarter-final

Clonmel Commercials (Tipperary) v Dr Crokes (Kerry), Clonmel Sportsfield, 2pm

Ulster club SFC quarter-finals

Cavan Gaels (Cavan) v Lamh Dhearg (Antrim), Kingspan Breffni, 2.30pm

Scotstown (Monaghan) v Kilcar (Donegal), Clones, 2.30pm

Clare SFC final

Clondegad v Kilmurry-Ibrickane, Cusack Park, 3pm

Meath SFC final

Simonstown Gaels v Summerhill, Pairc Tailteann, 3pm

Westmeath SFC final

Tyrrellspass v St Loman's, TEG Cusack Park, 3.30pm

Wexford SFC final

Starlights v St Martin's, Innovate Wexford Park, 3pm

Munster club IFC quarter-final

Dungarvan or St Saviours (Waterford) v Mallow (Cork), Fraher Field, 2pm

Ulster club IFC quarter-finals

Killeavy (Armagh) v Milford (Donegal), Athletic Grounds, 2.30pm

St Brigids (Antrim) v Rostrevor (Down), Corrigan Park, 2.30pm

Moy (Tyrone) v Carrickmacross (Monaghan), Healy Park, 2.30pm

Ulster club JFC quarter-finals

Ballyhegan (Armagh) v Doire Trasna (Derry), Athletic Grounds, 12.45pm

Tattyreagh (Tyrone) v Currin (Monaghan), Healy Park, 12.45pm

Dundrum (Down) v Belnaleck (Fermanagh), Pairc Esler, 2.30pm



Hurling

Munster club SHC quarter-final

Ballygunner (Waterford) v Thurles Sarsfields (Tipperary), Walsh Park, 2pm - TG4 (deferred coverage)

Kilkenny SHC final

Dicksboro v James Stephens, Nowlan Park, 3pm - TG4

Galway SHC quarter-final replay

Clarinbridge v Liam Mellows, Athenry, 2pm

Monday 30 October

Football

Dublin SFC final

Ballymun Kickhams v St Vincent's, Parnell Park, 7pm



Hurling

Connacht club IHC semi-final

Padraig Pearses (Roscommon) v Tooreen (Mayo), Athleague, 2pm

Connacht club JHC semi-final

Calry-St Joseph's (Sligo) v Carrick (Leitrim), Markievicz Park, 2pm