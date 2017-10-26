Your guide to this weekend's club fixtures - a host of county final and provincial action
26 October 2017
Slaughtneil and Omagh are no strangers to each other having met in the Ulster club SFC final in 2014.
©INPHO/Presseye/Jonathan Porter.
The number of county finals might be less than in previous weekends, but there's still a host of action over the Bank Holiday break with games across the various provincial club championships.
Last weekend saw fourteen county finals between football and hurling - there's half as many this time around with five football finals and two hurling deciders.
Monday night sees the Dublin football final as St Vincent's defend their crown against Ballymun Kickhams while on Saturday the capital hosts its hurling decider which pits All-Ireland champions Cuala versus Kilmacud Crokes for the second year running.
Kilmurry-Ibrickane (Clare), Simonstown (Meath) and St Loman's (Westmeath) look to retain their respective county titles as St Martin's eye a famous Wexford SHC-SFC double after dethroning Oulart-The Ballagh in hurling.
Elsewhere on Sunday, city rivals Dicksboro and James Stephens contest the Kilkenny SHC final which will be broadcast live on TG4.
Ballygunner and Thurles Sarsfields clash in the Munster club SHC quarter-final for the second time in twelve months. ©INPHO/Ken Sutton.
The Leinster and Munster club football championships begin on Sunday with three first round ties in the east and the standout one is a midlands derby between Rhode and Portlaoise.
Meanwhile, the champions of the past two years meet in Munster as Clonmel Commercials welcome All-Ireland kingpins Dr Crokes to the Sportsfield.
In Ulster, all four provincial club quarter-finals take place across Saturday and Sunday and the meeting of holders Slaughtneil and Tyrone winners Omagh - a repeat of the 2014 decider - looks the pick of them.
The other last four ties up north are Derrygonnelly versus Armagh Harps, Cavan Gaels versus Lamh Dhearg and the Monaghan-Donegal clash of Scotstown v Kilcar.
Finally, two side's fresh from winning a four-in-a-row of county titles, Ballygunner and Thurles Sarsfields renew their rivalry in the Munster club SHC.
Saturday 28 October
Football
Ulster club SFC quarter-finals
Slaughtneil (Derry) v Omagh (Tyrone), Celtic Park, 7pm
Derrygonnelly (Fermanagh) v Armagh Harps (Armagh), Brewster Park, 7pm
Leinster club IFC first round
Hollywood (Wicklow) v Emo (Laois), Hollywood, 1pm
Ulster club IFC quarter-final
Newbridge (Derry) v Belcoo (Fermanagh), Celtic Park, 5.15pm
Leinster club JFC quarter-final
Erin Rovers (Offaly) v Ballymore Eustace (Kildare), Pullough, 2pm
Ulster club JFC quarter-final
Naomh Colmcille (Donegal) v Ballymachugh (Cavan), Ballybofey, 7pm
Hurling
Dublin SHC final
Cuala v Kilmacud Crokes, Parnell Park, 3.30pm
Leinster club JHC quarter-finals
Erin's Isle (Dublin) v Trumera (Laois), O'Toole Park, 2pm
Navan O'Mahonys (Meath) v John Lockes (Kilkenny), Paddy O'Brien Park, 2pm
Munster club JHC quarter-final
Ballybacon Grange (Tipperary) v Kenmare (Kerry), Ardfinnan, 2pm
Sunday 29 October
Football
Leinster club SFC first round
Newtown Blues (Louth) v Rathnew (Wicklow), Gaelic Grounds, 2pm
Mullinalaghta (Longford) v Eire Og (Carlow), Glennon Bros Pearse Park, 2pm
Rhode (Offaly) v Portlaoise (Laois), O'Connor Park, 2.30pm
Munster club SFC quarter-final
Clonmel Commercials (Tipperary) v Dr Crokes (Kerry), Clonmel Sportsfield, 2pm
Ulster club SFC quarter-finals
Cavan Gaels (Cavan) v Lamh Dhearg (Antrim), Kingspan Breffni, 2.30pm
Scotstown (Monaghan) v Kilcar (Donegal), Clones, 2.30pm
Clare SFC final
Clondegad v Kilmurry-Ibrickane, Cusack Park, 3pm
Meath SFC final
Simonstown Gaels v Summerhill, Pairc Tailteann, 3pm
Westmeath SFC final
Tyrrellspass v St Loman's, TEG Cusack Park, 3.30pm
Wexford SFC final
Starlights v St Martin's, Innovate Wexford Park, 3pm
Munster club IFC quarter-final
Dungarvan or St Saviours (Waterford) v Mallow (Cork), Fraher Field, 2pm
Ulster club IFC quarter-finals
Killeavy (Armagh) v Milford (Donegal), Athletic Grounds, 2.30pm
St Brigids (Antrim) v Rostrevor (Down), Corrigan Park, 2.30pm
Moy (Tyrone) v Carrickmacross (Monaghan), Healy Park, 2.30pm
Ulster club JFC quarter-finals
Ballyhegan (Armagh) v Doire Trasna (Derry), Athletic Grounds, 12.45pm
Tattyreagh (Tyrone) v Currin (Monaghan), Healy Park, 12.45pm
Dundrum (Down) v Belnaleck (Fermanagh), Pairc Esler, 2.30pm
Hurling
Munster club SHC quarter-final
Ballygunner (Waterford) v Thurles Sarsfields (Tipperary), Walsh Park, 2pm - TG4 (deferred coverage)
Kilkenny SHC final
Dicksboro v James Stephens, Nowlan Park, 3pm - TG4
Galway SHC quarter-final replay
Clarinbridge v Liam Mellows, Athenry, 2pm
Monday 30 October
Football
Dublin SFC final
Ballymun Kickhams v St Vincent's, Parnell Park, 7pm
Hurling
Connacht club IHC semi-final
Padraig Pearses (Roscommon) v Tooreen (Mayo), Athleague, 2pm
Connacht club JHC semi-final
Calry-St Joseph's (Sligo) v Carrick (Leitrim), Markievicz Park, 2pm