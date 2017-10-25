Donegal appoint McCann as new hurling manager

25 October 2017

Donegal's Mickey McCann.
©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.

Donegal have appointed former player Mickey McCann as their new senior hurling manager.

The Burt man succeeds his fellow clubmate Ardal McDermott who stepped down from the role this summer.

Ballinascreen's Gabriel O'Kane will act as trainer/coach with another selector yet to be confirmed.

McCann gave outstanding service to the Tir Chonaill County as a player before retiring in 2012 and was recognised for his contribution in 2008 when he won a Nicky Rackard Cup All-Star award.




