Twitter reacts to Irish squad announcement 25 October 2017





Mayo's Aidan O'Shea at the 2017 International Rules Series Ireland team announcement at Croke Park.

There are a lot of proud counties out there today following the announcement of the Ireland squad that will take on Australia in the International Rules series…



A total of 14 have representation on the provincial 21-man squad announced by manager Joe Kernan and his selectors.

Well done to @AIDOXI named Ireland International rules captain & to @chris_barrett5 & @BrendanHarry who are also in the squad. #mayogaa — Mayo GAA (@MayoGAA) October 25, 2017

Congratulations Enda Smith on your selection to the International Rules Squad. #rosgaa #gaa pic.twitter.com/sRRDUnInT1 — Roscommon GAA (@RoscommonGAA) October 25, 2017

Congrats to @niallmorgan01 & @sluddyheaders on their selection to the 2017 International Rules squad with @mattydonn86 on the stand by list — Tyrone GAA (@TyroneGAALive) October 25, 2017

Congratulations to Kevin Feely who has been named on the Ireland panel that will travel to Australia next month for the 2017 International Series! pic.twitter.com/E5xv38lSwF — Kildare GAA (@KildareGAA) October 25, 2017