Connacht win on O'Shea's radar

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Kerry's Kieran Donaghy and Aidan O'Shea of Mayo.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Mayo's Aidan O'Shea admits that failing to reach the last two Connacht SFC finals is something that rankles with the squad.

The draw for the 2018 Connacht SFC has threw up the mouth watering meeting of Galway and Mayo in the opening round and O'Shea admitted to the Western People that winning the provincial title again was one of their main targets.

“The Super 8s is giving you three more competitive games. If you took this year, after we beat Cork we would have had three games to get to a semi-final and then play a final. We'd have been playing very strong opposition, week in, week out. Going the back door route makes it harder again.

“I'd like to win the Connacht championship, I always have and that mindset doesn't change. We lost the last two due to two poor performances against Galway but we've proven that if things go right, that we're also able to get on the road and get performances.”