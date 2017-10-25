Dolan wary of Corofin threat 25 October 2017





St Brigid's manager Frankie Dolan is in no doubt that the Roscommon champions will have to up their performance for the meeting with Galway kingpins Corofin in the Connacht club SFC.

Dolan guided his native club to a second successive county title last weekend to cement their place as the top team in the county once again. However, they face tougher tests ahead.

The Roscommon side now face a Corofin side that have just completed a remarkable five-in-a-row and are one of the favourites for the All-Ireland club title.

“We're going up against that juggernaut in Corofin. They're a serious team of footballers. They gave us a horrid hiding last year down in Carrick-on-Shannon so we know we're up against it,” Dolan told the Roscommon Herald.

“They are one of the best teams in the country. A performance like that won't be good enough so we'll have to up it again. Whether we have the players to compete with the likes of these Corofin guys, only time will tell.”