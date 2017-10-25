Kernan unveils provisional Irish International Rules squad 25 October 2017





Manager Joe Kernan at the 2017 International Rules Series Ireland team announcement at Croke Park.

Irish International Rules manager Joe Kernan has announced a provisional panel to will travel to Adelaide and Perth early next month to face Australia in the International Rules Series.

Kernan has confirmed that Mayo's Aidan O'Shea will captain the team with Conor McManus of Monaghan serving as vice-captain.

Following the loss of Paul Kerrigan and Conor McKenna, to club commitments and injury respectively, the Irish management have selected 21 players with two more to be confirmed in the coming days after more scheduled training sessions.

In all 14 counties are represented in the 21-strong panel with Mayo leading the contingent with four players and Kerry next with three.

Team manager Kernan, whose backroom team includes Darragh Ó Sé, Pádraic Joyce and Dermot Earley said: "I'd like to congratulate all of the players who have made the panel and acknowledge not only their hard work and training but that of all of the players who trialed and trained with us since our preparations commenced.

"Everyone involved is enthused by the prospect of representing Ireland and we are fully aware of the challenge involved in trying to retain the Cormac McAnallen Cup won against Australia at Croke Park two years ago.

"We are looking forward to pitting ourselves against the best the AFL has to offer in the coming weeks."

GAA President Aogán O Fearghail added: "Well done to all of the players who have been selected to represent Ireland in this year's series. I am aware of the preparation and efforts of the panel in recent weeks.

"I hope the large Irish community in Australia comes out and get behind the Irish team over the course of the two games and I am confident we will see two competitive tests exemplifying the best traits of our two games."

Ireland play the first of two tests at the Adelaide on Sunday November 12 and the second test is scheduled to take place six days later on November 18 at the Domain Stadium.

Ireland 2017 International Rules Squad

Niall Morgan (Edendork, Tyrone)

Chris Barrett (Belmullet, Mayo)

Gary Brennan (Clondegad, Clare)

Eoin Cadogan (Douglas, Cork)

Killian Clarke (Shercock, Cavan)

Peter Crowley (Laune Rangers, Kerry)

Kevin Feely (Athy, Kildare)

Paul Geaney (Dingle, Kerry)

Pearce Hanley (Gold Coast/Ballaghadereen, Mayo)

Brendan Harrison (Aghamore, Mayo)

Conor Mc Manus (Clontibret, Monaghan)

Michael Murphy (Glenswilly, Donegal)

Niall Murphy (Coolera/Strandhill, Sligo)

Paul Murphy (Rathmore, Kerry)

Karl O'Connell (Tyholland, Monaghan)

Aidan O'Shea (Breaffy, Mayo)

Niall Sludden (Dromore, Tyrone)

Enda Smith (Boyle, Roscommon)

Conor Sweeney (Ballyporeen, Tipperary)

Zach Tuohy (Geelong/Portlaoise, Laois)

Shane Walsh (Kilkerrin/Clonberne, Galway)

Stand By Players

Mattie Donnelly (Trillick, Tyrone)

Niall Grimley (Madden Raparees, Armagh)

Connaire Harrison (Glasdrumman, Down)

Caolan Mooney (Rostrevor, Down)

Sean Murphy (Fenagh, Carlow)

Brendan Murphy (Rathvilly, Carlow)

Sean Powter (Douglas, Cork)