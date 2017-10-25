O'Brien: ten red cards was ridiculous 25 October 2017





O'Connells Jackie Agnew putting pressure on KIlbride's Michael O'Brien during the Leinster Club IFC game at Castlebelligham O'Connells Jackie Agnew putting pressure on KIlbride's Michael O'Brien during the Leinster Club IFC game at Castlebelligham

Carlow manager Turlough O'Brien was a spectator at the now infamous Leinster club IFC clash which saw ten red cards issued and claimed that only four were justified.

Carlow side Kilbride took on their Louth counterparts O'Connell's last weekend and the game will always be remembered for the amount of sending offs as Kilbride finished the game with nine men, while O'Connell's finished with eleven.

However, O'Brien stressed to the Carlow Nationalist that the whole affair was blown out of proportion and the dismissals were more to do with over zealous refereeing than it being a dirty game.

“I would say four of the cards were justified. The two black cards were deserved and two of the reds, but the rest were ridiculous. They were way over the top. It was not a bloodbath or anything like it,” stated O'Brien.

“I just thought some of the decisions were bizarre. I know referees have a hard job. The conditions were poor but some of the decisions were ridiculous.”