22 books announced for the 2017 eir Sport Sports Book of the Year

25 October 2017

Kieran Donaghy's 'What Do You Think of That', was the 2016 winner of the eir Sport Sports Book of the Year.
©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

eir Sport today announced details of the longlist of entries for what is the third year of the eir Sport Sports Book of the Year. 

22 books in total are in the running to follow in the footsteps of the 2016 winner, ‘What Do You Think of That’ from Kerry footballer, Kieran Donaghy and the 2015 winner, ‘Dub Sub Confidential’ from former Dublin footballer John Leonard.

eir Sport also today confirmed the judging panel for this years’ award which is comprised of renowned sports editors and journalists from the Irish sporting media. The judging panel will be independently chaired by Mark Duncan.

Glen Killane MD of eir TV and Sport commented: “Once again, the eir Sport Book of the Year has delivered a remarkably high standard of books competing for this years’ award.

“This year sees the highest number of autobiographies we have had over the three years of the award, offering sports fans tremendous insight into some of our most revered Irish sporting heroes.

“Overall, the range of entries features a host of fascinating topics and subject matter with an outstanding level of writing evident across the board which make it a difficult task for our judging panel to select their shortlist and winner.

“Finally, I would like to thank our partners at Publishing Ireland and the publishing houses throughout the country without whom this award would not be a success.”

The winning author of the eir Sport Sports Book of the Year will receive a €1,500 cash prize, a specially commissioned trophy and €10,000 worth of TV advertising on eir Sport.

The final shortlist that the judges will decide on will be announced at the end of November with an awards event taking place in Dublin in early December where this year’s winner will be revealed.

Entry:

Author:

Publisher:

A bit of Shemozzle: GAA Quips and Quotes

Martin O’ Duffy

The O'Brien Press

Great Moments in Hurling

Sportsfile

The O'Brien Press

Festival Fever: The Irish at Cheltenham

Anne Holland

The O'Brien Press

Soccer Migrants: A Social and Cultural History

Conor Curran

Cork University Press

Any Given Saturday

Shay Given 

Trinity Mirror Sports Media

The Warriors Code

Jackie Tyrell with Christy O’Connor

Trinity Mirror Sports Media

The GAA Immortals

John Scally

Black-and-White Publishing

Jayo: My autobiography

Jason Sherlock with Damien Lawlor

Simon & Schuster

Form: My autobiography

Kieran Fallon with Oliver Holt

Simon & Schuster

First Hand: My Life and Irish Football

Eoin Hand with Jared Browne

Collins Press

The Pursuit of Perfection: The Life, Death and Legacy of Colm McAnallen

Donal McAnallen

Penguin Ireland

Gooch: The Autobiography

Vincent Hogan

Transworld Ireland

When Lions Roared: The Lions, the All Blacks and the Legendary Tour of 1971

Tom English and Peter Burns

Polaris Publishing

The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish cycling’s golden generation

Barry Ryan

Gill Books

Boy Wonder: Tales from the Sidelines of an Irish Childhood

Dave Hannigan

Gill Books

The Choice

Philly McMahon with Niall Kelly

Gill Books

The Rory's Stories Guide to the GAA

Rory O’Connor

Gill Books

Behind the Lines: Great Irish Sport Stories

The42.ie

Journal Media

The Art of Hurling: Insights into Success from the Managers

Daire Whelan

Mercier Press

Where Have All the Irish Gone?: The Sad Demise of Irelands Once Relevant Footballers

Kevin O'Neill

Pitch Publishing

New York Fight Nights: Stateside scraps, scrapes and scuffles

Thomas Myler

Pitch Publishing

At the End of the Day

Paul Byrnes

Lettertec

Judging Panel:

Name:

Media Outlet:

Jack White

Irish Daily Mail

Evanne Ní Chuilinn

RTÉ

Sinead Kissane

TV3

Adrian Barry

Newstalk 106-108fm

Cathal Dervan

The Irish Sun

Malachy Clerkin

Irish Times

Seán McGoldrick

Sunday World

John Greene

Sunday Independent

Judging Panel Chair: Mark Duncan




