Any player that is 'willing to commit to Dublin hurling' is welcome, says O'Donnell 25 October 2017





Dublin's Eoghan O'Donnell and Mark Kavanagh of Laois.

©INPHO/Tom Beary. Dublin's Eoghan O'Donnell and Mark Kavanagh of Laois.©INPHO/Tom Beary.

Dublin’s hurlers are starting with a ‘clean slate’ under Pat Gilroy as far as top defender Eoghan O’Donnell is concerned.

As the new manager starts the process of assembling his squad for 2018, O’Donnell insists that any players who failed to commit in recent years under Ger Cunningham will be welcome back with open arms by their team-mates.

“It does hurt when lads leave,” O'Donnell admitted to The Irish Independent at an AIG Heroes initiative yesterday.

“I'm not going to beat around the bush on that. You do feel a bit let down that they're not pulling (for) the same goal as you. But if lads are saying right now, 'this is my number-one commitment', then I'd be a hundred per cent happy.

“There would be no grudges held or no tension or bad feelings. Clean slate. I think that's the same with management.

“As long as you're willing to commit to Dublin hurling, you're in their good books as well.”