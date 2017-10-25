Holiday fund stalling Waterford management reappointment 25 October 2017





A dejected Derek McGrath with his players and selector Dan Shanahan.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. A dejected Derek McGrath with his players and selector Dan Shanahan.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

The reappointment of Waterford manager Derek McGrath and his backroom team is on hold due to a stand off between the county board and the management team over the amount allocated to the players' holiday fund.

In recent weeks, Waterford selector Dan Shanahan stated that it was only '50/50' as to whether or not they would return to the job in 2018.

And the Waterford News & Star has revealed that a row over the amount of funding given to the players' holiday fund is at the root of the problem.

The holiday fund has received €160,000 which is made of a standard allocation of €80,000 given by Croke Park to all All-Ireland finalists, while the county board and Club Deise made up the rest.

However, it has been alleged that the management team are not happy with that figure and feel that they should be getting something in the region of €300,000 which is reported what the Galway hurlers received for their holiday.

The provincial paper added that the county board is unhappy with the prospect of having to pay for some of the backroom team who are being paid for their services like physios, doctors, nutritionists, etc.

Talks are believed to be on going and all Waterford supporters will be hoping that the issue can be resolved and that the management team stay in place for another year.