Don't be duped by fake Sam Maguire and Liam MacCarthy Cups 25 October 2017





©INPHO/Bryan Keane. Dublin players stand around the Sam Maguire Cup.©INPHO/Bryan Keane.

The GAA has launched an investigation into fake Sam Maguire and Liam McCarthy Cups that are in circulation.

The Irish Independent reported that Cork’s Central Council delegate Bob Ryan informed clubs at Monday night’s meeting that the Association has become aware of replica Sam Maguire and Liam MacCarthy Cups doing the rounds.

As a result, the powers-that-be in Croke Park is to examine legal channels to prosecute under the trademark infringement regulations.