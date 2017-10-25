Hartley praise for Mahony 25 October 2017





De La Salle's John Mullane holds on to Ballygunner's Philip Mahony.

His brother may take most of the plaudits, but Ballygunner and Waterford defender Philip Mahony was lavished with praise by his club manager Fergal Hartley following their Waterford SHC final win last weekend.

Ballygunner completed a four-in-a-row when defeating De La Salle in the decider last Sunday as they cemented their place in the history books.

Hartley told the Waterford News & Star that Mahony is one of the most under rated hurlers in the country as once again, he was to the fore in the county final win.

Philip is one of the most underrated players in the country,” stressed Hartley. “There's a guy who I believe could have a couple of All-Stars by now.

“This guy was sick all week, up to yesterday. He was in poor condition but it didn't look like he was sick out there.”