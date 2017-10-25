Honan hangs up the hurl at county level 25 October 2017





Clare's Darach Honan celebrates scoring a point.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Clare's Darach Honan celebrates scoring a point.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Darach Honan has become the latest 2013 Clare All-Ireland winner to bring the curtain down on his inter-county career.

Darach Honan celebrates after scoring Clare's fifth goal during the 2013 All-Ireland SHC final replay victory over Cork. ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

The Irish Examiner is reporting that the Clonlara player has followed in the footsteps of Patrick Donnellan, Colin Ryan and Brendan Bugler by retiring from the county jersey.



The 27-year-old scored the Banner County’s fifth goal in their All-Ireland final replay victory over Cork four years ago.