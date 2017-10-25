O'Hanlon welcomes new challenge 25 October 2017





Wexford's Matthew O'Hanlon celebrates a score against Kilkenny.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Wexford's Matthew O'Hanlon celebrates a score against Kilkenny.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Wexford joint-captain Matthew O'Hanlon is relishing the prospect of playing in the new hurling championship format.

This year, Wexford made a significant rise through the ranks and now they have to back that up again in 2018 as they prepare for life in NHL Division 1 and the newly created Leinster SHC round robin series.

The Model County will play four games, two at home and two away in the provincial campaign. This all means that Wexford will have to hit the ground running if they are to build on this year, according to O'Hanlon.

“This is going to be a totally different scenario as far as we are concerned, but its going to be the same for each county, first the league to be followed by four hugely competitive championship games,” O'Hanlon told the Wexford People.

“When it comes to the league, Division 1A is where we wanted to be for the last number of years. The games in the league will be huge with Cork and Clare at home, and then trying to grab points on the road.

“This is going to be a huge test of our panel. Naturally, injuries will be picked up along the way, both in league and championship, and that is where the panel comes in, but Division 1A is where we always wanted to be.”