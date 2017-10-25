Leinster club games rescheduled 25 October 2017





The five Leinster club games postponed last Saturday due to Storm Brian have been rescheduled for this week.

The Westmeath-Offaly junior hurling clash of Fr Daltons and Ballinamere will be played under floodlights at Lakepoint Park, Mullingar tonight with throw-in scheduled for 8pm, while the two remaining quarter-final fixtures in the grade take place on Saturday afternoon at 2pm.

Wicklow intermediate football champions Hollywood will have home advantage on Saturday when they face Emo (Laois) at their local grounds at 1pm.

Leinster Council have also refixed the junior football tie between Offaly's Erin Rovers and Ballymore Eustace of Kildare for Saturday afternoon (throw-in 2pm).



Wednesday 25 October

Leinster club JHC quarter-final

Fr Daltons (Westmeath) v Ballinamere (Offaly), Lakepoint Park, Mullingar, 8pm



Saturday 28 October

Leinster club IFC first round

Hollywood (Wicklow) v Emo (Laois), Hollywood, 1pm

Leinster club JFC quarter-final

Erin Rovers (Offaly) v Ballymore Eustace (Kildare), Pullough, 2pm

Leinster club JHC quarter-finals

Erin's Isle (Dublin) v Trumera (Laois), O'Toole Park, 2pm

Navan O'Mahonys (Meath) v John Lockes (Kilkenny), Paddy O'Brien Park, 2pm