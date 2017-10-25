Andrews: criticism of Jim Gavin wasn't right 25 October 2017





Dublin's Paul Mannion, Ciaran Kilkenny, John Small and Paddy Andrews celebrate with the Sam Maguire Cup.

Paddy Andrews has defended Dublin manager Jim Gavin against the ‘silly criticism’ that came his way in the wake of their All-Ireland SFC final win over Mayo.

Prominent journalist Paul Kimmage, for instance, claimed Gavin lacked class in his post-match press conference while outspoken broadcaster Eamon Dunphy believes the all-conquering Sky Blues will be 'admired but never loved'.

In response, St Brigid’s clubman Andrews, who was speaking at an AIG Heroes event yesterday, told The Irish Examiner: “I thought it was very silly (criticism) to be honest.

“Jim’s job is to help the team and help us become better players. The fundamental of being a coach, whatever about success or building cultures or anything like that, is about making your players better and that’s what Jim and all the coaches want.

“It’s not really his job or the players’ job to entertain outside of that. That’s obviously a bonus if you can play good football and have relationships with the media.”

The media’s focus should have been on Dublin’s achievement in picking up their third Sam Maguire Cup in-a-row, according to the talented forward.

“Jim is an absolute gentleman and his puts his team and his county first. So to suffer whatever sort of slagging or whatever went on in the media, I don’t think he’d take too much heed of it firstly, but I don’t think it was right either.

“I think it should have been more about celebrating what the Dublin team has achieved because it’s been a fantastic achievement over the last three years.”