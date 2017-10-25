Duo opt for Wexford hurlers 25 October 2017





A boost for Wexford hurling and a blow for Wexford footballers is the only way to describe dual stars Colm Kehoe and Jake Firman's decision to join up with Davy Fitzgerald's squad for 2018.

New Wexford football manager Paul McLoughlin will be disappointed to lose key players so soon into the job as Kehoe and Firman have committed to the hurlers solely for next year.

The Model County footballers ply their trade in Division Three next year having gained promotion and the campaign will be all the more tougher without the experienced Kehoe and the talented Firman.

McLoughlin is busy forming a backroom team, although the former Kildare footballer has just one selector appointed, Kilmore's Mark Roche, while he has also had to deal with the loss of the two players.

The news that Kehoe and Firman will be joining the hurlers is a further boost for Fitzgerald after it was revealed that Padraig Foley would be returning to the squad after taking a year out.

Meanwhile, Podge Doran will not be part of the squad in 2018 after the Oylegate-Glenbrien clubman decided to take a year out.