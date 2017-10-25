"He's one of the best administrators I've ever seen" 25 October 2017





Liam Sheedy when in charge of Tipperary.

©INPHO/Dan Sheridan. Liam Sheedy when in charge of Tipperary.©INPHO/Dan Sheridan.

Liam Sheedy believes history will judge Paraic Duffy’s 10-year tenure as GAA Director General kindly.

A current member of the GAA’s management committee, the All-Ireland winning Tipperary manager’s name has been linked with replacing the Monaghan official when he steps down next March but, speaking to the Irish Independent, he was non-committal on that line of speculation.

He did insist that Duffy will be a hard act to follow…

“I've been lucky enough to see Páraic work up close through the Hurling 2020 (committee) and sitting on management. He's one of the best administrators I've ever seen.

“What he's done for the game, on the pitch and off the pitch, very open to change, very strong on the amateur ethos and protecting that. His values are very similar to what the GAA stand for. It's a big organisation. Everybody has a view. It's not an easy job to do.”

He continued: “When they look back and see where he got it, where he has taken it, from a commercial point of view, a games point of view.

“I would say every decision he made has been for the good of the game. The biggest asset we have is the game, the players who are involved.

“Look at the fabulous stadiums we have, the redevelopment of Páirc Uí Chaoimh - look at the organisation right across the island of Ireland.”