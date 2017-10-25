Evans ready for long road ahead 25 October 2017





John Evans during his days as Meath trainer

Wicklow manager John Evans knows that there is a huge amount of work to be done before they face Offaly in the 2018 Leinster SFC.

Evans is currently formulating his back room team and has appointed three selectors Leighton Glynn, Stephen Cushe and Brian Heaslip, while he also have been busy in recent weeks taking in the concluding stages of the various football championships in the county.

The former Roscommon manager is pleased that the draw for next year is made at this time of the year, while he stressed to the Wicklow People there was plenty to focus on before then.

“It is a good assignment from where we're standing because we've a whole new management team to put in place and looking at new players so from where we're standing at the moment it's like seven years away rather than seven months. It's such a long time,” said Evans.

“I think it's good (making the draw in advance) because it focuses the players' minds on what's ahead. It's a good idea because it gives an incentive and the standard that you've to rise to. It gives a focus and a purpose but it's such a long time away. I prefer to deal with the present and the now.”