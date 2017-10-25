Kelly begins search 25 October 2017





Louth manager Colin Kelly.

©INPHO/Bryan Keane. Louth manager Colin Kelly.©INPHO/Bryan Keane.

New Westmeath manager Colin Kelly has been busy taking in the club scene in the county since his appointment.

Kelly has been travelling down to the Lake County to take in the latter stages of the junior, intermediate and senior football championships.

And the former Louth manager admitted to the Westmeath Independent that he has been very impressed by what he has seen so far.

“Since I was appointed manager, I've been travelling down to Westmeath to watch some of the latter stages of the various club championships. I've been impressed with what I've seen so far,” said Kelly.

“The standard of football is excellent and it's quite clear that there is a huge appetite for football within the county. Over the next couple of weeks, our main focus will be on trying to finalise our backroom team.

“There's been a few names in the mix but I think it would be unfair to name them until they have committed to the job. All the guys whom we have been speaking to bring a serious amount of experience and talent to the table.

“This process is always a little time consuming because of the nature of the job, the time and commitment you have to give. People need time to weigh up their options and consider the proposal in the round.

“It's my hope that we will be able to have the backroom team in place over the next couple of weeks and once that has happened then we can concentrate on the task in hand.”